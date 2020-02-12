Gangsta. manga creator Kohske revealed on their Twitter account on Wednesday that they have been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease. They elaborated that their "joints and blood vessels become inflamed, causing anemia, malaise and fever. One eye was almost blind." However, they explained that their work will continue, but slowly, and that they have already submitted a new chapter of the Gangsta. manga.

Systemic lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease where the body's own immune system attacks the body. Kohske was already previously diagnosed with eosinophilic disorder, a similar autoimmune disease. Because of this, Kohske takes frequent hiatuses from serializing the Gangsta. manga to have their disease treated.

The manga last went on hiatus in September 2018, and returned last march with the 55th chapter. The latest chapter is the 56th chapter, which debuted in December. The manga also went on hiatus in November 2015 due to Kohske 's health, but it resumed in May 2017.

Kohske launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2010. (The magazine changed its name to simply Monthly Comic Bunch in March 2018.) Shinchosha published the eighth compiled volume in May 2018.

The manga revolves around Nick and Worick, two men who take on jobs from both the mafia and the police in the town of Ergastulum, a rotten town filled with mafia, hoodlums, prostitutes, and dirty cops.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America. Viz has also licensed Syuhei Kamo 's Gangsta: Cursed spinoff manga, which ended in February 2018.

A 12-episode anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2015. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles, along with an English broadcast dub.