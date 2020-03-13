Today's Cerberus' Ato Sakurai Ends Majo Raba Majo Reba Manga in 2 Chapters

Manga creator Ato Sakurai announced on their blog on Thursday that the Majo Raba Majo Reba (Witch Raba Witch Reba) manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in May. Both the second and third volume of the manga will ship on the same day on June 12.

Sakurai also explained that the low sales of the manga's first compiled book volume led to the manga ending prematurely. Sakurai had originally planned for a longer run for the manga, but they will now have to plan an ending in two chapters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it in August. The company describes the manga:

Haruka Kuse sees Maruna Rinjou as his savior—he owes his life to her blood transfusion, after all. But what he never knew is that she's actually a witch! Haruka wants to repay the favor somehow, and the answer is…crossdressing to help Maruna pass her magic exams?!

Sakurai launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine last June. Square Enix published the manga's first volume last October.

Sakurai first published the Today's Cerberus ( Kyō no Kerberos ) manga as a one-shot in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2013 and then launched it as a series later the same year. Sakurai ended the manga in May 2018. Square Enix published the 12th and final volume in June 2018.

Yen Press began releasing Today's Cerberus digitally in July 2015, and began simultaneous publication in October 2015. The company released the 12th volume last April.