Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Videos Preview PS4, Smartphone Games

During the " Aniplex 48-Hour TV" livestream event on the AbemaTV streaming service on Sunday, Aniplex streamed promotional videos for the two upcoming game adaptations of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. The videos preview the Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan PlayStation 4 game and the Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale ( Demon Slayer : Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game.

Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale Production Announcement Movie



In addition, the livestream announced that the " Kimetsu no Yaiba Special Event ~Kimetsu no Utage~" stage reading event is getting a DVD and Blu-ray Disc release in Japan on August 26. The anime's main cast members recited an original story at the event, which was held at Katayanagi Arena in Tokyo in October.

A livestream on AbemaTV will reveal more information about the anime's Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba : Demon Train Arc) sequel film on April 10 at 10:30 p.m. The livestream will unveil a key visual and promotional video for the film.

Aniplex will publish the "demon killing competitive action" PlayStation 4 game in 2021. The company will open a website for the game on Monday. Players will be able to play as Tanjirō Kamado.

The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" is slated for release for iOS and Android devices in 2020. The game will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.

Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode on September 28. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12.

The manga has also inspired two novels and a stage play.