Animal Crossing: New Horizons Game Gets New Manga in June

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Friday that Animal Crossing: New Horizons , the latest entry in the Animal Crossing game franchise , is inspiring a manga series that will launch in the magazine's next issue in June. The current issue also published a one-shot manga for the game. Kokonasu Runpa drew the one-shot and will also draw the serialization. The April issue of the magazine also published a one-shot manga by Runpa for the game in March.

The game also inspired a separate manga series by Minori Katō titled Atsumare Dōbutsu no Mori: Nonbiri Shima Dayori (Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Carefree Island News), which launched in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine last December.

The game is the first in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship last year, but was delayed to March 20, 2020. The game sold 1.88 million copies in Japan in its first three days, the highest ever number of first-week copies sold for a Switch game in Japan. As of April 26, the game has sold 3.89 million copies in Japan.

The previous main Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing: New Leaf , shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2012 and in North America in 2013. Nintendo has since released the Animal Crossing Amiibo Festival board game-style Wii U game and the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer 3DS game. The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app game launched in November 2017.