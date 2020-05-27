The live-streamed Dragon Quest Day special "Latest Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Info: Dai Send-Off Special" announced the voice cast for the new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kôji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga on Wednesday. The special also announced that the anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in October.

The newly announced voice cast members are:

These cast members are different from the ones that voiced the 1991-1992 movie and television anime adaptations. The staff noted that dialogue voice recording for the new anime has yet to start.

In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.

Toei Animation is producing the anime, which will be hybrid CG and 2D animation. The manga is also inspiring video game adaptations that will launch at the same time as the new anime.

The 37-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

The most recent anime in the Dragon Quest franchise is the Dragon Quest Your Story CG anime film, which opened in Japan on August 2. May 27 marked the 34th anniversary of the first role-playing game in the franchise .