Crowdfunding Project Launches for Anime Film Based on Leena Krohn's Sfinksi vai Robotti Book
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Motion Gallery website launched a crowdfunding project on Saturday to fund a feature-length anime film project based on Finnish author Leena Krohn's Sfinksi vai Robotti (Sphinx or Robot) book. The book's release in Japan is titled Sphinx ka Robot ka, and it contains three works, including the Taiyō no Kodomo-tachi (Children of the Sun) novella that will inspire the anime.
The project is aiming to raise 10 million yen (about US$91,300). The project has raised 212,000 yen (about US$1,934) as of press time.
Painter Anzu Kanie is in charge of the film. She will co-direct the film, and is in the process of choosing a co-director and studio. Rewards from the crowdfunding campaign include post cards, a documentary DVD, and an invitation to a screening party. Kanie plans to start screening the film at international film festivals in February 2022, and plans to open the film in Japan in summer 2022.
Krohn is a novelist, philosopher, essayist, and children's writer. She released the all-ages illustrated philosophy book Sfinksi vai Robotti in 1999. The book explores how the online world redefines reality.
