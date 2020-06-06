Crowdfunding Project Launches for Anime Film Based on Leena Krohn's Sfinksi vai Robotti Book

Painter Anzu Kanie to co-direct project with planned release in 2022

The Motion Gallery website launched a crowdfunding project on Saturday to fund a feature-length anime film project based on Finnish author Leena Krohn's Sfinksi vai Robotti (Sphinx or Robot) book. The book's release in Japan is titled Sphinx ka Robot ka , and it contains three works, including the Taiyō no Kodomo-tachi (Children of the Sun) novella that will inspire the anime.

The project is aiming to raise 10 million yen (about US$91,300). The project has raised 212,000 yen (about US$1,934) as of press time.

Painter Anzu Kanie is in charge of the film. She will co-direct the film, and is in the process of choosing a co-director and studio. Rewards from the crowdfunding campaign include post cards, a documentary DVD, and an invitation to a screening party. Kanie plans to start screening the film at international film festivals in February 2022, and plans to open the film in Japan in summer 2022.

Krohn is a novelist, philosopher, essayist, and children's writer. She released the all-ages illustrated philosophy book Sfinksi vai Robotti in 1999. The book explores how the online world redefines reality.

Sources: Motion Gallery, Anime! Anime! (高橋克則)