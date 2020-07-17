Mrs. Green Apple Music Group Go on Hiatus

The official website for music group Mrs. Green Apple announced on July 8 that they are going on hiatus and preparing for "Phase 2." The announcement stated that the group have reached "the end of Phase 1," and they are now independent from their former management company.

Additionally, "Project-MGA" has launched, and staff will hold "an audition for creators and project crew who will join in our trip of Phase 2 together." The website will reveal recruitment details later.

Mrs. Green Apple released the greatest hits album 5 on July 8. They has performed theme songs for anime such as Fire Force , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V , and Fastest Finger First .