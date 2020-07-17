Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami Anime Reveals Cast, Videos

The official website for the television anime of yuka's Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami (Suddenly, Egyptian Gods) characters based on ancient Egyptian gods revealed two cast members on Friday. Hiro Shimono is playing Anubis, and Yuuki Kaji is playing Thoth.

Hiro Shimono as Anubis





Yuuki Kaji as Thoth





Frontier Works is producing the anime. The visual at right shows 13 characters: Anubis, Thoth, Medjed, Bastet, Seth, Horus, Ra, Apep, Sa-ta, Wenet, Khnum, Otter, and Sobek.

The image of the Egyptian god Medjed became famous in Japan in 2012, after the British Museum held an exhibit on ancient Egypt at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo. The character's simple design spawned fan art, merchandise, comics, games, and other works that featured the character. Goodia, Inc. released The Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ (Egy-love! Egyptian Gods and Love) gag otome game, which included Medjed and other Egyptian gods in a school setting. The Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ [Idol Edition] follow-up featured the gods in a male idol industry setting.

Medjed was the protagonist of the Kamigami no Ki anime in 2016.

Sources: Tōtotsu ni Egypt anime's website, Comic Natalie