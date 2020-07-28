Homura Kawamoto's Legal Egg Manga's Arc Reaches Climax

Kawamoto, Yasoko Momen launched manga on April 14

This year's 16th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Homura Kawamoto and Yasoko Momen's Legal Egg manga is approaching the climax of its "Assault and Murder" arc in the magazine's next issue on August 11. The next chapter will be 28 pages long.

The manga follows a young legal apprentice who has a monthly salary of 135,000 yen (about US$1,230).

Kawamoto and Momen launched the manga in Evening on April 14.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019.