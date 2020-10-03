Saki Manga Goes on Break, Comes Back on December 18

Manga previously went on hiatus from December 2019 through March 2020

This year's 20th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Ritz Kobayashi 's Saki manga will go back on hiatus from the magazine's 21st through 24th issues, and will return in the first 2021 issue, which will ship on December 18.

The series has had previous multi-month breaks, with the most recent being from late December through early March.

Yen Press is publishing the original Saki manga in North America digitally, and it describes the series:

Saki's never been a big fan of mahjong. A lifetime of being forced to play with family at holidays (and losing her money as a consequence...) has left a foul taste for the game in her mouth. When she's convinced, though, to play a game with her classmates, she discovers that not only has fending off her family left her with an uncanny ability for the game but, more surprisingly, that it can even be fun! Is this revelation enough to cleanse Saki's distaste for the game? Can her classmates convince her to join their club, or is there just too much baggage to make it worth her while? If you're looking for the number one mahjong manga out there, you've found it!

Kobayashi launched the manga in the magazine in 2006, and Square Enix published the 20th compiled volume on March 25. The manga has inspired five spinoff manga series.

The original manga was adapted into a 25-episode television series in 2009, and a new television anime project titled Saki - The Nationals premiered in 2014. The Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga also inspired a television anime in 2012. The four-panel spinoff manga Saki Biyori inspired an anime DVD in 2015. A live-action television adaptation of the manga debuted in December 2016, followed by a live-action film in February 2017. Live-action television and film adaptations of the Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga premiered in December 2017 and January 2018, respectively.