Voice Actress Tomoyo Kurosawa Tests Positive for COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent management agency Mausu Promotion announced on Friday that voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa has tested positive on a PCR test for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday.
In addition, Mausu Promotion revealed that a number of Kurosawa's fellow actors in a stage play they were rehearsing also tested positive. Kurosawa developed a fever on Friday, but is now taking the "appropriate measures," following advice from health experts.
Kurosawa debuted as a voice actor in 2010's Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW. Kurosawa is known for her acting versatility and naturalistic cadence. She is best known for her roles as Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium, Phosphophyllite in Land of the Lustrous, Itsuki Inubozaki in Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, Nao Kaizaki in Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan, and Hitoha Hongō in O Maidens in Your Savage Season. Her roles in the current fall season include Kurenai in Rail Romanesque, and Saya in Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina, and Ippanjin in Akudama Drive. She will join the upcoming second season of Laid-Back Camp as the new character Ayano Toki.
Source: Mausu Promotion's website via Hachima Kikō