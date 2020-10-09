Voice Actress Tomoyo Kurosawa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Co-stars in upcoming stage play also tested positive after rehearsal

Talent management agency Mausu Promotion announced on Friday that voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa has tested positive on a PCR test for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday.

In addition, Mausu Promotion revealed that a number of Kurosawa's fellow actors in a stage play they were rehearsing also tested positive. Kurosawa developed a fever on Friday, but is now taking the "appropriate measures," following advice from health experts.

Kurosawa debuted as a voice actor in 2010's Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW . Kurosawa is known for her acting versatility and naturalistic cadence. She is best known for her roles as Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium , Phosphophyllite in Land of the Lustrous , Itsuki Inubozaki in Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Nao Kaizaki in Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , and Hitoha Hongō in O Maidens in Your Savage Season . Her roles in the current fall season include Kurenai in Rail Romanesque , and Saya in Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina , and Ippanjin in Akudama Drive . She will join the upcoming second season of Laid-Back Camp as the new character Ayano Toki.