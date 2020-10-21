Netflix Streams 2nd Season of WIT Studio's Great Pretender Anime Outside Japan on November 25

Anime's 2nd season, "Case 4," consists of episodes 15-23

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the second season of Wit Studio 's original television anime series Great Pretender on November 25. The second season consists of "Case 4" (episodes 15-23) of the anime.

"Case 4," titled "Wizard of Far East," takes place in Shanghai and Tokyo. The story features the "Suzaku Association," a group engaged in children trafficking, and Laurent's past.

The anime's "Case 1" (episodes 1-5) premiered on Netflix in Japan with English subtitles on June 2, followed by "Case 2" (episodes 6-10) on June 9, "Case 3" (episodes 11-14) on June 16, and "Case 4" (episodes 15-23) on September 21. Netflix is streaming the anime exclusively worldwide, but it is streaming in Japan ahead of the rest of the world.

Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan on August 20.

The anime premiered on July 8 on Fuji TV 's +UItra programming block. The anime ran for two cours (quarters of a year) for a total of 23 episodes.

The show's themes are "credit fraud" and "happy and comedic drama between worldly famous swindlers." The site describes the anime:

Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!

Hiro Kaburagi ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster , 91 Days ) directed the series at Wit Studio . Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Evangelion , FLCL ) designed the characters. Ryota Kosawa ( Parasyte live-action film, Always: Sunset on Third Street live-action film series) wrote the scripts, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul anime franchise , Vinland Saga ) composed the music. Maiko Okada was the producer.

Yamada composed the opening theme song "G.P." The late Queen singer Freddie Mercury 's cover of The Platters song "The Great Pretender " is the anime's ending theme song. This is Japan 's first television anime to feature a song by Mercury as its theme.

Artist Daichi Marui launched a manga adaptation of the anime on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website and LINE Manga service on June 10. The first compiled book volume of the manga shipped on July 10. The manga went on hiatus in September due to Marui's poor health.

Source: Email correspondence