Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Tops 10 Million in Circulation

Including new printings after anime's premiere this month

The official Twitter account for Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga announced on Thursday that with recent new printings of all volumes, the series has now topped 10 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Shueisha is also publishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus website, and it describes the manga:

For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori...

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally.

The television anime series of the manga premiered on October 2, and it will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan. The series also features mini anime shorts after the ending credits of some episodes.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music.