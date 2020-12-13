Yakuza Remastered Collection, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Games Get Release for Xbox One, PC Early Next Year

Yakuza Remastered Collection launches on January 28, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life launches on March 25

Sega announced on Thursday that it will launch the Yakuza Remastered Collection — which includes the remastered versions of the Yakuza 3 , Yakuza 4 , and Yakuza 5 games — on January 28 for Xbox One, Windows 10, and PC via Steam . The company will launch Yakuza 6: The Song of Life on March 25 for the same devices. All the games will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC. The release will mark the availability of all seven of the main Kiryu-focused Yakuza games (the other three are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami , and Yakuza Kiwami 2 ) on Xbox One and PC.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection already launched for PlayStation 4, with the three games launching in August 2019, October 2019, and February 11 respectively. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life launched on the PS4 in Japan in December 2016 and launched in North America in April 2018.

Sega released its Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami games on February 26 and April 22, respectively, on Xbox One. The games are available with Xbox Game Pass. The company launched its Yakuza Kiwami 2 game on Xbox One on July 30.

The latest game in the franchise Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue ) shipped in the West for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10, and PC via Steam on November 10. It will then debut for the PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021. People who purchase the PS4 version will be able to receive the PS5 version at no additional cost.

Sega is collaborating with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content to produce a live-action film adaptation of the game franchise .

Source: Press release