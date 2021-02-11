Sentai Filmworks Licenses Babylon Anime for Home Video Release

Anime's BD, digital home video releases launch this spring

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has acquired the home video rights for the television anime of Mado Nozaki 's Babylon novels. The company will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc and via digital release this spring.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX in October 2019. The anime streamed both inside and outside Japan on Amazon Prime Video . The anime had three arcs titled "Itteki no Doku" (One Drop of Poison), "Erabareta Shi" (The Chosen Death), and "Magaru Sekai" (Twisted World).

Revoroot produced the anime, and Twin Engine was also credited for production.

The suspense story centers around Zen Seizaki, a prosecutor with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office. While investigating illegal acts by a certain pharmaceutical company, Seizaki stumbles across a conspiracy over an election for an autonomous "new zone" established in western Tokyo.

Kodansha 's novel label Kodansha Taiga released the novels' first volume in 2015, followed by the second in 2016. The third and final volume shipped in November 2017. Nobuhide Takishita launched a manga adaptation of the novels in February 2019, and it ended with two volumes that both shipped in October 2019.

Nozaki wrote the script for the KADO - The Right Answer anime. His other novels include know and Fantasista Doll : Eve .

Source: Sentai Filmworks