Ayuko's Haru to Arashi Manga Ends in March

Earl and Fairy manga artist launched "tsundere love story" last August

The March issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Saturday that Ayuko will end the Haru to Arashi (Spring and Storm) manga in the magazine's next issue on March 13.

The manga launched in Bessatsu Margaret last August. Shueisha published the manga's first complied volume on January 25.

The "tsundere love story" follows Tsubomi, who is in love with her teacher, so she knits him a scarf. Fūma is a sadistic but handsome boy who is Tsubomi's classmate, and he just so happens to be the cousin of Tsubomi's teacher. Tsubomi ropes Fūma into helping her give her teacher the scarf, but things do not go as planned when she sees her teacher with his girlfriend.

Ayuko serialized a manga adaptation of Mizue Tani 's The Earl & the Fairy ( Hakushaku to Yōsei ) light novel series in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine from 2008 to 2010. Shueisha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all four volumes in English. The novels inspired a 2008 television anime adaptation.

