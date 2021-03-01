Demon Slayer Film Tops S. Korean & Australian Box Offices, Ranks at #2 in Japan

Film has earned US$7.64 million in S. Korea, US$1.44 million in Australia

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film ranked at #1 in South Korea during its fifth weekend, earning the equivalent of US$749,400 (839,926,320 won) over the weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of US$7.64 million (8,563,873,350 won) in South Korea since it opened on January 27. The film was originally scheduled to open in South Korea in December, but it was delayed to January 27 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film now has the second biggest box office earnings in South Korea so far in 2021.

The film also opened on 201 screens in Australia and earned AUS$1.86 million (about US$1.44 million) to rank #1 for the weekend. It had a high per-screen average of AUS$9,270 (about US$7,170). Madman Entertainment 's distribution of the film topped Warner Bros. ' film The Little Things, which had opened at #1 the weekend before.

The film ranked at #2 in its 20th weekend in Japan last weekend. As of February 22, the film has sold a total of 27.45 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 37,776,680,150 yen (about US$359.7 million) in Japan.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film ranked at #1 again in its 14th and 15th weekend, fell back down to #2 in its 16th weekend, and stayed at #2 in its 17th weekend. The film ranked at #3 in its 18th and 19th weekends.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Sources: Variety (Patrick Frater), if magazine, Screen Daily, comScore via KOFIC, Kogyo Tsushin