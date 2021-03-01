Sayaka Ohara Narrates Aria the Crepuscolo Anime Film's Promo Video

Aria anime's 15th anniversary film opens on March 5

The official website for Aria the Crepuscolo , the new theatrical anime film project celebrating the Aria anime's 15th anniversary, began streaming a promotional video on Monday. Sayaka Ohara , who voices Alicia, narrates the video, which features footage from both the upcoming film and the original Aria anime.

Theatergoers will receive one of eight coasters while supplies last for attending the film during its first four weeks in March.

The movie had an advanced screening on Sunday with stage greetings from the film's cast at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, Midland Square Cinema in Aichi, and Namba Parks Cinema in Osaka.

The anime will open on March 5.

Kiyono Yasuno is performing the opening theme song "Felicità." Yasuno is also performing the ending theme song "echoes" and playing Aletta, a new character that original creator Kozue Amano specifically designed for the film. Aletta is Anya's childhood friend, and is a Sylph courier who has long dreamed of getting the job. Ryou Hirohashi and Ai Kayano are reprising their roles as Alice Carroll and Anya Dostoyevskaya, respectively. Rina Satou is playing the character Athena Glor, replacing the late Tomoko Kawakami from previous anime adaptations of Kozue Amano 's Aria manga.

Junichi Sato , who directed all previous Aria anime, returns as chief director and scriptwriter, while Takahiro Natori , an episode director and storyboarder from previous Aria anime, is the new director at J.C. Staff . Yoko Ito ( Amanchu! , Skate-Leading Stars ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Choro Club and Takeshi Senoo return from previous Aria anime to provide the music. Shochiku is producing the film, and Shochiku ODS Jigyō-shitsu is distributing.

Right Stuf 's Nozomi Entertainment label released the first anime on DVD, and it describes the original 2005 Aria the Animation television anime:

Akari Mizunashi, at the age of 15, has left everything behind to travel to a sparkling planet covered in water, Aqua, formerly known as Mars. By the 24th century, humans have found a way to colonize the formerly uninhabitable planet. More than anything, Akari wants to be an "undine" - a female gondolier who navigates the canals of the Aquan city of Neo-Venezia. The city itself is a faithful replication of Manhome's (Earth) city of Venice. To make sure that residents and tourists alike get the most from Neo-Venezia's many wonders, companies offering guided tours via gondola were formed, one of which is named Aria Company. As she begins her training with the prestigious Aria Company, will she be up to the challenges that await her on the path to achieve her dream?

Right Stuf licensed the three television series and the 2007 OVA in North America with English subtitles. Nozomi Entertainment ran a successful Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund all of the anime in the franchise in 2017, and it released the first Blu-ray Disc with the dub in March 2020. ADV Manga released the first three of 12 total volumes of Kozue Amano 's original Aria manga series in North America, then Tokyopop released the first six volumes. Tokyopop also released the two-volume Aqua prequel manga in North America.