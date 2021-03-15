Funimation Streams Skate-Leading Stars Anime's English Dub

Funimation began streaming the English dub for J.C. Staff 's original television anime Skate-Leading Stars on Sunday. The English cast includes:

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub . James Baker is in charge of ADR prep. Jessica Cavanagh is writing the script, and Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. Domonique French is the ADR engineer, and William Dewell is the ADR mixer.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX in Japan on January 10. Funimation began streaming the anime two weeks before its premiere in Japan, and continued to stream episodes two weeks ahead of Japan.

Funimation describes the anime:

The story follows high schooler Kensei Maeshima who is swept back into the world of skating when his rival (who also led him to quit figure skating in the first place) Reo Shinozaki announces he will be competing in the team sport of skate-leading. When Maeshima meets Hayato Sasugai, a boy who knows all about Maeshima's time as a figure skater, he's convinced to join skate-leading and take on Shinozaki again!

The anime was originally scheduled for a July premiere, but was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The anime's official website describes the anime's story:

"You will never win against me." Figure skater Kensei Maeshima stopped his career when he heard those words from his rival Reo Shinozaki. Some years after, Maeshima, now a high schooler, uses his physical talent for to help other clubs with various activities, while never committing to any one thing. One day, he sees a press conference where Shinozaki announced that he was shifting from single skating to "skate-leading." After that, he met a boy named Hayato Sasugai, who knew of Maeshima's single skating career. With the words, "I need you," Sasugai invites Maeshima to the world of skate-leading, or competitive team-based skating. Skate-leading is a fictional figure-skating competition, in which each team of five skaters earns points for technical skills (such as unison formation) and artistry (such as composition and entertainment) from an automated camera-based system and nine judges. There are three positions on each team: the lead who is the point-getter with many combination jumps, the wings who are mainly responsible for twist lifts and similar elements, and the guards who perform with such elements as lifts and steps.

Goro Taniguchi ( Planetes , Code Geass , Maria the Virgin Witch ) is the chief director, with J.C. Staff in charge of animation production. Yana Toboso ( Black Butler ) is the original character designer. Toshinori Fukushima ( Tamayomi ) is the director. Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Amagami SS+ ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoko Ito ( Amanchu! ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director. Osare Company is credited for the original clothing concept. TETSU from the Bugs Under Groove dance company is the performance director and is also in charge of choreography, with former competitive figure skater Hirokazu Kobayashi (Prince Ice World) also collaborating with choreography. Ryō Takahashi is composing the music. Takao Sakuma is performing the opening theme song "Chase the core." Shugo Nakamura is performing the ending theme song "Jump."

The anime is inspiring a manga adaptation by Chiaki Nagaoka ( Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Dai 2-Maku ) and sumika Sumio that premiered in April 2020.