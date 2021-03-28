Final Evangelion Film's Hit Run Promoted With New Trailers Filled With Spoilers

90-second trailers highlight critical scenes throughout film's 155-minute length

The anime studio Khara streamed two trailers to promote the successful run of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, on Sunday. The 90-second trailers contain major spoilers for the story of the film.





[Warning: The descriptions below contain spoilers for the film. Highlight text to read the spoilers.]

[The first trailer above features a cover of Yumi Matsutoya's classic song "Voyager ~Hizuke no Nai Bohyō" (Voyager: A Grave Post With No Date) as heard in the film itself. Among other scenes, the trailer highlights scenes set in Village-3.

The second trailer features the instrumental soundtrack piece "this is the dream, beyond belief..." by franchise composer Shiro Sagisu. Among other scenes, the trailer highlights battle scenes throughout the film's 155-minute length.]



The film has sold 3,222,873 tickets and has earned 4,934,996,800 yen (about US$45.37 million) in its first 14 days in Japan, as of last Sunday. The film stayed at #1 in its second weekend.

The film opened in Japan on Monday, March 8, and sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days.

The film set a record for highest IMAX earnings on an opening day in Japan, with the equivalent of US$740,000 in IMAX tickets. The movie also set a record for the highest percentage of IMAX opening day gross for a local film in Japan, with IMAX accounting for 10% of the film's opening day gross on only 1%-2% of the total screens.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures.

The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The first three films in the tetralogy — Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo — debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

Source: Comic Natalie