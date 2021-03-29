Sentai Filmworks Reveals Hero Mask Anime's English Dub Cast

Company also streams English-dubbed trailer

Sentai Filmworks revealed the English dub cast for its home video release of Studio Pierrot 's Hero Mask original anime series on Friday. The company also streamed a trailer for the dub on Saturday.

The cast includes:

The dub staff includes:

Sentai Filmworks previously announced that it will release the anime worldwide except Asia.

The first season of the anime debuted on Netflix in December 2018 with 15 episodes. The second season debuted in August 2019 with nine episodes. The show's official English website describes the story as follows:

Now there's a mysterious Mask before James Blood, and the man behind it is one that shouldn't exist. What is the mystery surrounding this mask...?

So begins an action-packed crime story set in a beautiful city!

The anime aired in Japan for the first time starting last July on Tokyo MX .

Hiroyasu Aoki (unit director for X-Men , No Game, No Life , 2011 Hunter × Hunter ) was director and scriptwriter, and was also in charge of series composition. Takahisa Katagiri (animation director for Blood-C , FLCL Progressive ) designed the characters. Takashi Nakamura and Yuki Sonoda were art directors, and Katsuya Yamada was credited for art setting. The rest of the staff worked on both seasons as well, except for the first season's episode director and storyboarder Sōichi Shimada .

Wakaiki launched a spinoff manga based on the anime on the LINE Manga app last July. The manga is titled Hero Mask : A lost memory .

Source: Sentai Filmworks