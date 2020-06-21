Hero Mask Anime Gets Manga Spinoff Starting on July 7

Wakaiki draws spinoff manga

Manga creator Wakaiki announced on Friday that they will launch a spinoff manga based on Studio Pierrot 's Hero Mask original anime series on the LINE Manga app on July 7. The manga is titled Hero Mask : A lost memory . New chapters will debut on the app weekly.

The first season of the anime debuted on Netflix in December 2018 with 15 episodes. The second season debuted in August 2019 with nine episodes. The show's official English website describes the story as follows:

Now there's a mysterious Mask before James Blood, and the man behind it is one that shouldn't exist. What is the mystery surrounding this mask...?

So begins an action-packed crime story set in a beautiful city!

The Twitter account for the Hero Mask anime announced on Friday that the anime will air on TV in Japan for the first time starting on July 2 on Tokyo MX .

