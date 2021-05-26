Zettai Karen Children Creator Takashi Shiina Confirms Manga's End

Manga debuted in 2005

Takashi Shiina confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that his long-running Zettai Karen Children manga is ending, and that he has already written the afterword comments for the final chapter for when it is published in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine.

Shiina had teased in January that he plans to end the manga this year, and stated he also plans to work on his next project this year.

Shiina had launched the high school arc as the final arc of the manga in August 2014. The manga ended the first half of the final arc in April 2017, and then went on hiatus until August 2017 to start the second half of the arc.

Shiina's sci-fi comedy series began in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2005. Shogakukan published the manga's 61st volume on April 16.

The story of the manga follows a unique special-operations unit consisting of Kaoru Akashi, Aoi Nogami, and Shiho Sannomiya — three 10-year-old girls with paranormal powers — and Kōichi Minamoto, the hapless lieutenant who must supervise/babysit them. The manga later focused on the girls in middle school, and the dark premonition that has been made about their futures.

The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 2008, as well as a 2010 original video anime adaptation. Sentai Filmworks released the series in North America in 2012 under the name Psychic Squad . A spin-off anime focusing on the series antagonist Kyōsuke Hyōbu titled The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2015.