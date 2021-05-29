Aniplex Online Fest Event Returns on July 3

Aniplex of America revealed on Thursday that Aniplex Inc. will again host an Aniplex Online Fest event this summer. The event will be held on July 3 (starting at 9:00 p.m. EDT or July 4 at 10:00 a.m. JST) and will be free and available in Japanese and English. The event will include news from Aniplex shows and live performances from musical artists.

Aniplex revealed the first round of programming, which will include programming for: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , Fate/Grand Order (anime project), and Puella Magi Madoka Magica 10th Anniversary Project x Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story .

Aniplex Inc. held the English " Aniplex Online Fest" event last year on July 4-5. Aniplex stated last year's event garnered more than 800,000 viewers from around the world. The event was held on the same weekend as the virtual Funimation Con 2020 anime convention and the Anime Expo Lite virtual event.

The Aniplex Online Fest 2021 event will also take place during Anime Expo Lite 2021. Anime Expo Lite 2021 will be held on July 3-July 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT) each day. Tickets to the event will cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund.

Source: Press release