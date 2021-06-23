Poupelle, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, Pompo: The Cinéphile Anime Films Screen at Fantasia Int'l Film Festival

Montreal's 25th Fantasia International Film Festival announced on Wednesday that it will screen the following anime films, all of which will be North American premieres:

The festival also revealed that it will screen the following live-action films:

Satoshi Kon , The Illusionist - North American premiere

- North American premiere Love, Life and Goldfish - international premiere

- international premiere Georama Boy Panorama Girl - Canadian premiere

- Canadian premiere Junk Head (new theatrical cut) - North American premiere

Poupelle of Chimney Town , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , and Pompo: The Cinéphile have been nominated in the Feature Film Category of the festival's Satoshi Kon Award for Achievement in Animation.

More films will be announced in late July.

The virtual film festival will stream from August 5-25.

Kakegurui 2: Ultimate Russian Roulette ( Kakegurui : Zettai Zetsumei Russian Roulette ), the live-action film sequel based on Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga, will have its North American debut at the virtual film festival.

The festival will also screen Shunji Iwai 's live-action online film 12 Day Tale of the Monster that Died in 8 .

The festival's staff have stated that its 25th iteration will feature an "enhanced focus on Japanese cinema ... In celebration of the key role that Japan's culture has played across Fantasia's history."

The 24th Fantasia International Film Festival hosted the Canadian premiere of the first Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler live-action film. The event also screened the live-action film adaptation of Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku manga and the live-action film adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's Barbara manga in 2020.

Source: Press release