Kakegurui Live-Action Film Gets Sequel in 2021

Film will feature returning staff, cast

The staff of the first live-action film based on Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga revealed on Saturday that the film is getting a sequel that will open in Japan in 2021. The film is temporarily titled Eiga Kakegurui Part2 . The sequel will include a returning cast. Tsutomu Hanabusa is returning to direct the film and write the screenplay, and Minato Takano is also writing the screenplay.

A 10-episode live-action show premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019.

The original Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!

The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019.

The manga has also inspired three spinoff manga and two novels.

Source: Comic Natalie