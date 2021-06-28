Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Game's 1st Trailer Previews Gameplay, Customization

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC this year

KOEI Tecmo began streaming on Monday the first trailer for the Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The video previews gameplay and character customization.

The game's PS5, PS4, and Switch versions will get a 20th Anniversary BOX that includes a book, character card set for all 94 characters, and a two-disc original soundtrack CD. The Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions will only be available digitally.

The game will launch in 2021.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the new game:

Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action of DYNASTY WARRIORS with the addition of strategic elements, including unit command, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by both sword and strategy. Powerful Siege Battles enable commanders to deploy units to capture strategic points on the map like castles. Experiencing high-stakes fights at every turn, players can now take control of these central points on the battlefield through the use of fire attacks or other stratagem, siege weapons, and, at times, simply by force as commanders execute their strategies and attack enemy troops by issuing vital commands to units throughout the skirmish.

As with other "Empires" versions of previous numbered titles in the franchise , the game will include an improved edit functionality mode.

KOEI Tecmo Games is celebrating the franchise 's 20th anniversary this year.

Dynasty Warriors 9 ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 ), the latest game in the series, launched in Japan and the West in February 2018. The series has also inspired numerous spinoffs (including the Samurai Warriors series).