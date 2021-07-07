Studio Trigger Animates Trailer for Metallic Child Game

Game launches for Switch, PC on September 16, PS4/PS5 in 2021

Publisher Crest began streaming a promotional video animated by Studio Trigger ( Kill la Kill , Little Witch Academia , SSSS.Gridman , PROMARE ) for Studio HG's roguelite action game Metallic Child. The video features the theme song “Mother” by Naomo Ōzora.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 16. The game will also launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Trigger previously produced animated intro videos for the Indivisible, Marble Knights, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens games.