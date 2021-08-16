Bow Ditama's Kiss x Sis Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga creator Bow Ditama revealed on Twitter on July 21 that his Kiss×sis manga will end in two chapters.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2004, and later moved to Monthly Young Magazine . Kodansha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on June 17.

The manga inspired an OAV adaptation that shipped with volumes of the manga beginning from its third volume in 2008, and ending with its 12th installment in the 14th volume in 2015. Discotek Media released all 12 episodes on Blu-ray Disc on January 26. The company describes the anime:

Keita is studying hard for a high school entrance test, but his two beautiful elder twin stepsisters are a constant distraction. Though they mean well, Ako and Riko are also extremely sexually assertive and interested in Keita. At first, he fends them off, but little by little, with each kiss, Keita becomes close to both twins until a forbidden love triangle develops. Will taboo-breaking love bloom between two of them… or will Keita at least get into high school?!

The manga also inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2010.

Ditama ended the Fight Ippatsu! Jūden-chan!! manga in 2013. The series inspired a television anime series in 2009, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. North American distributor Media Blasters released the series on DVD in 2013, and again in October 2016 on both DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

Ditama also previously drew the art for Bunjuro Nakayama 's Mahoromatic manga.