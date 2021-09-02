Death Note/Platinum End Artist Takeshi Obata, Novelist Akinari Asakura Launch Manga About Aspiring Comedians

Shōha Shōten! manga about high school comedy duo launches on October 4

The October issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on Friday that manga artist Takeshi Obata is launching a new manga titled Shōha Shōten! with novelist Akinari Asakura (Rokunin no Uso-tsuki-na Daigakusei). The manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on October 4. The manga centers on a high school student who sends material to programs and a former child actor. The two team up to become an aspiring comedian duo.

Obata and Tsugumi Ohba ended their Platinum End manga on January 4 earlier this year. The duo launched Platinum End in Jump SQ. in November 2015. The manga's 14th and final compiled book volume shipped on February 4.

Viz Media has been publishing the Platinum End manga simultaneously in English digitally since the manga's launch. The company also publishes the manga in print and published the 12th volume on January 5. The manga is getting a television anime that will premiere on October 7.

Obata and Ohba serialized Death Note from 2003 to 2006 and Bakuman. from 2008 to 2012, both in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media publishes both in North America. Both manga have inspired anime and live-action adaptations.