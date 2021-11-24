The Comic Natalie website reported more cast members and the January 13 premiere for the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series on Thursday.

According to Comic Natalie , Katsuyuki Konishi and Makoto Ishii are joining the cast as the antagonistic demons Freid Bagwa (first image below) and Mikhail, respectively.

Comic Natalie adds that the season will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 13 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX and BS11 a half hour later. A special featuring the three main cast members will run on those same channels on January 6.

The returning cast includes:

New cast members include:

Noriko Shibasaki as Liliana S. B. Heiligh, a princess of the kingdom of Heiligh

as Liliana S. B. Heiligh, a princess of the kingdom of Heiligh Rina Satou as Noint, a mysterious silver-haired, blue-eyed woman who confronts Hajime and the others



The new season will have a new director and one studio. Akira Iwanaga ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , The Morose Mononokean ) is directing the anime at asread (who animated the first season with WHITE FOX ) and Studio Mother . Shoichi Sato is returning to oversee and write the series scripts. Chika Kojima is again serving as the character designer and chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi is returning to compose the music. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Daylight."

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019, and it aired for 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles and an English dub . Funimation describes the story:

Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

The anime was originally slated to premiere in April 2018 but was delayed to July 2019, and changed some staff members.

J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero . Seven Seas is releasing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it is also releasing the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou ) spinoff manga.

Update: The franchise 's official website confirmed the news on Friday.

Source: Comic Natalie