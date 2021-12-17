Mary Skelter 2 Game Gets PC Version

Trailer streamed

Ghostlight announced on Friday that it will release Compile Heart 's Mary Skelter 2 ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter 2 ) on PC via Steam in 2022. The company streamed a trailer:

The release will include an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.

Compile Heart released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America and Europe in October 2019 for the Switch. The release bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.

Idea Factory International describes the game:

Mary Skelter 2 evolves the core elements in Mary Skelter: Nightmares to bring to you a world teeming with twists and turns, topped with a new battle feature where the previous protagonist, Jack, is now a Nightmare. Players can use his Nightmare powers to defeat enemies, but at a maddening cost. Set in an alternate reality that includes familiar characters from the first installment, players must relive the torturous dungeon experiences and find ways to feed an almost insatiable prison. Will you be able to escape this prison and find sanctuary or will you fall into the clutches of madness?

Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise , and it includes an "adventure story" that tells the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game. Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the 3D dungeon-crawler game in March 2020.

The game shipped in Japan in November 2020 after two delays: first from August 2020 to October 2020, then from October to November 2020.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter ) launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2016. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in September 2017.

Source: Ghostlight via Gematsu