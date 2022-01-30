Blood Blockade Battlefront Back 2 Back Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The 2022 winter issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. RISE magazine revealed on Thursday that Yasuhiro Nightow 's Blood Blockade Battlefront Back 2 Back manga will end in the next issue, which will ship in late April.

After he finished Trigun Maximum in 2007, Nightow published Bloodline Battlefront as a one-shot manga story in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in May 2008. He then turned the one-shot into a three-part mini-series called Kekkai Sensen -Mafūgai Kessha- in the same magazine in 2009. He then continued the story as a regular series in Jump SQ. 19 starting in 2010.

Jump SQ. 19 ended publication in February 2015, and the manga moved to the new Jump SQ. Crown magazine under the title Blood Blockade Battlefront Back 2 Back when the magazine launched in July 2015. Jump SQ. Crown ended publication in January 2018 and the Jump SQ. RISE magazine launched three months later.

Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for Blood Blockade Battlefront . Shueisha published the ninth volume of Blood Blockade Battlefront Back 2 Back in June 2021.

Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A breach between Earth and the netherworlds has opened up over the city of New York, trapping New Yorkers and creatures from other dimensions in an impenetrable bubble. They've lived together for years, in a world of crazy crime sci-fi sensibilities. Now someone is threatening to sever the bubble, and a group of stylish superhumans is working to keep it from happening.

The first television anime series adaptation premiered in April 2015 and ran for 12 episodes. The 12th and final episode aired in October 2015 after a delay. A second season titled Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond premiered in October 2017, and also aired for 12 episodes.

Funimation streamed the first season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English broadcast dub of the series. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the second season as it aired.

The franchise also includes two stage plays.