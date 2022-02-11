Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime's New Video Unveils Story, More Cast, Ending Song, April 3 Debut

The official website for the new Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall television anime debuted the anime's first full promotional video on Friday. The video unveils the anime's story, more cast members, ending theme song, and April 3 premiere.

It is the year 2062, two decades after the failure of a massive workforce automation project. However, Artemis, the artificial intelligence that formed the core of that project, decided to attack humanity, and the resulting war laid waste to Earth.

A lone girl, Empress, wakes up in a base's underground research institute. She is one of three surviving guardians of humanity. However, she has no memories of what came before. All she knows is what a colonel of the peace-building force tells her.

Artemis is constructing an orbital elevator to link the Moon and Earth, and Empress is ordered to destroy the orbital elevator before its completion. If the elevator is completed, a massive number of giant mechanized forces being mass-produced on the Moon will descend upon Earth.

However, standing in her way are Dead Master and Strength (who should be allies of Empress), as well as the unmanned forces that are pawns of Artemis, the "Smileys" of the "Educational Institution" cult, and more.

Empress advances to the orbital elevator with the colonel and others. What awaits them there ...

The newly announced cast members are:

Ayaka Asai as Monica, a skilled systems engineer and self-described hacker

as Monica, a skilled systems engineer and self-described hacker Misaki Kuno as Black Trike, the highly maneuverable military support vehicle used by Empress

Takuya Kirimoto as Colonel [David], the special forces leader of the peace-building force resisting the AI Artemis



Kanako Takatsuki performs the ending theme song "Before the Nightmare," as heard in the video above.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 3 at 11:00 p.m., and it will also run on the Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , BS11 , and Animax channels.

The anime stars:

The singer ZAQ is performing the opening theme song "ASEED."

Tensho ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , Azur Lane ) is directing the anime at his Bibury Animation Studio and Bibury Animation CG studio. Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , Blade of the Immortal , Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka ) is writing and overseeing the scripts in collaboration with Ryō Yoshigami ( Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System , Psycho-Pass 3 , Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector scripts). Rui Tomono ( The Relative Worlds ), Makoto Ishiwata ( Psycho-Pass Dominator design), and Yōjo Ōta ( Azur Lane Demon Fox design) are credited for concept designs. Masayuki Nonaka ( Rewrite , Azur Lane ) and Yō Nakagawa ( Azur Lane assistant animation director) are the character designers and chief animation directors. The illustrator huke is credited for the original work and original character concepts.

The Walt Disney Company will stream Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall worldwide. The company's Disney+ service will exclusively stream the anime in Japan, but Disney did not specify which venue or venues will offer the anime outside Japan.

The Black Rock Shooter franchise began with an illustration by huke of the eponymous character, which he posted on pixiv on December 26, 2007. The illustration inspired a song of the same title by supercell using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid, and later spawned a 2010 original video anime ( OVA ) and a 2012 television anime, as well as spinoff manga, games, and figures depicting the character.

Discotek Media released the 2012 television anime of Black Rock Shooter on Blu-ray Disc on July 27.