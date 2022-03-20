Black Bird's Kanoko Sakurakoji Launches New Manga on April 13

Manga centers on 8 protagonists of Nansō Satomi Hakkenden epic in modern times

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine revealed on March 11 that Kanoko Sakurakoji will launch a new manga titled 8! -Eight- in the magazine's next issue on April 13. The manga will center on the eight protagonists of the Nansō Satomi Hakkenden classic novel finding themselves in the modern world. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's front cover. Sakurakoji stated on Twitter on March 11 that the manga will be a short manga.

Sakurakoji previously ended the Seirou Opera (Edo Brothel Opera) manga in November 2019. Shogakukan published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga. Sakurakoji launched the manga in Betsucomi in January 2015.

Sakurakoji ended her three-volume Last Notes manga in June 2014, after launching the manga in 2013.

Sakurakoji is known for her supernatural romance manga Black Bird , which also ran in Betsucomi and ended in December 2012. Viz Media published the manga in North America. Viz Media also published Sakurakoji's two-volume Backstage Prince manga in North America.