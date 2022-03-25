Science SARU's Yurei Deco TV Anime Introduces Story in Teaser

Girl & hacker unravel mysterious phenomenon undermining a cyber society

The official Twitter account for Science SARU 's upcoming television anime Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) posted a new teaser promotional video and visual on Friday. The video introduces the anime's story and characters.





The story is set in Tom Sawyer Island, an "data metropolis" where reality and cyberspace overlap. The inhabitants use Decos (Decoration Customizers), visual data devices they must embed in their eyes, to juggle their lives in both reality and the virtual space known as Ultra Reproduction Space. The mutual societal value known as "love" can be represented and displayed as a numerical score, and the balancing of these scores leads to a harmonious society. People can upgrade their Decos by accumulating lots of "love," so the inhabitants keep themselves busy accruing "love."

Rumors have been spreading about a "0 Phenomenon" — the mysterious draining of "love" scores by a Phantom 0 on the island. A girl named Berry (pictured above) was hit by the "0 Phenomenon" and became a "Ghost" — an invisible entity wih no residential logs. Berry meets a brilliant Ghost hacker named Hack (below) and joins a Ghost detective agency to solve the mystery of the 0 Phenomenon. As she unravels the case, Berry come closer to the truth hidden on Tom Sawyer Island.

The tagline in the visuals above reads, "I'm a Ghost, but I still exist."

The musical artists contributing to the anime are mito from the group Clammbon , Kōtarō Saitō , and Yebisu303 . Clammbon has performed theme songs for such anime as Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World , Polar Bear's Café , and She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- . mito has composed anime soundtracks for such anime as Flip Flappers , and Alice & Zoroku under the alias TO-MAS .

The anime's Twitter account had been teasing the project with short videos and keywords: "Love," "Yūrei" (ghost), "Tom Sawyer Island," "0," "Utopia," "Giga Tera Zetta," "Detective Agency," "Customer Center," "Ultra Reproduction Space," and "Decoration Customizer."

Tomohisa Shimoyama ( Super Shiro ) is directing the anime, and Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is in charge of series scripts.

The anime will premiere in July.