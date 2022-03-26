CUE! Anime's New Promo Video Previews Show's 2nd Part

Show to air edited concert on April 1

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday revealed a new promotional video for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game. The video previews the show's second part.

The official Twitter account for the anime also announced on Friday that the anime will air a special edited version of the " CUE! 2nd Party 'Sing about everything' concert on April 1.

The anime premiered on January 7 in the late-night Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and other channels. The franchise's AiRBLUE group will perform the second opening theme song "Tomorrow's Diary" and the second ending theme song "Yumeda Yori." The anime is listed with 24 episodes.

The anime stars:

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata is supervising the series scripts, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters based on Shiso 's original designs. Rie Nishimura is the sub-character designer. Ryosuke Nakanishi ( High School DxD , Kuroko's Basketball ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM .

In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring voice actresses at a small voice-acting agency. Liber launched the game on iOS and Android devices in October 2019. The game temporarily ended service on April 30 so the staff can "put forth every effort to improve the game."