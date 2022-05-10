Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Launches for Xbox One, PC Game Pass

Game launched for smartphones in August 2020

Spike Chunsoft released its Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition game for Xbox One, Windows 10, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass on Monday.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

Jabberwock Island – once a popular tourist destination, this now uninhabited island remains oddly pristine. You and your classmates at the elite Hope's Peak Academy have been brought to this island by your super-cute teacher for a “lovey-dovey, heart-throbbing school trip.” Everyone seems to be having fun in the sun…until Monokuma returns to restart his murderous game! Trapped on this island of mutual killing, your only hope of escape rests in solving the island's mysteries. But be warned—sometimes the truth can be its own despair…

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair originally launched in July 2012.

Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc launched for Xbox One, Windows 10, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass on January 18.

Spike Chunsoft announced the releases of the Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair , and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony games for smartphones in April 2019. The smartphone versions of the game include a revised interface including touchscreen play. The smartphone versions also include an event gallery, a facial expression and voice gallery, and a settings materials gallery. All three games will include the new subtitle "Anniversary Edition."

Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones in May 2020. It then released Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition for smartphones in August 2020, and released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition for smartphones on April 12.

The Danganronpa Decadence game collection, which also includes the Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp bonus board game, shipped as a physical exclusive on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on December 3. The collection launched in Japan under the title Danganronpa Trilogy Pack + Happy Danganronpa S: Chōkōkōkyū no Nangoku Saikoro Kasshuku on November 4.

The franchise also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Source: Press release