Bubble Anime Film's Manga Ends on May 23

The seventh chapter of Erubo Hijihara's manga adaptation of Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio , revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its next chapter on May 23. The manga's second volume will ship on June 3.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

Hijihara launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website on April 22. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on May 2.

The film debuted worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and opened in Japanese theaters on May 13. The film played as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 10-20.

Source: Shonen Jump+