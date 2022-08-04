Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation Game Launches in West on August 11

Game launches for Switch, PS4, PC

Game publisher neos revealed that it will release Millenium Kitchen's Shin-chan : Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey- ( Crayon Shin-chan : Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi ) game in English, German, Spanish, and Portuguese on August 11 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

The game's PS4 version is new, and will also ship in Japan at the same time as the Western release.

The game shipped in Japan for Switch in July 2021.

Kaz Ayabe, the director of the Boku no Natsuyasumi games, is directing the game, and it features some similar features to those games, including doing everyday summer activities. The game features the Nobara family visiting Kumamoto and meeting an eccentric professor.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu