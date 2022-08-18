Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 2023 Premiere

Kadokawa began streaming the first promotional video for the television anime of Nene Yukimori 's Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ( Kubo-san wa Mob o Yurusanai ) manga, and it reveals that the series will premiere in 2023.

The anime will star Kana Hanazawa as Nagisa Kubo and Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend both seasons, Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at studio PINE JAM ( Do It Yourself!! , Kageki Shoujo!! ). Yūya Takahashi ( Laughing Under the Clouds , Lupin III: Part IV , Luck & Logic ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Yoshiko Saitō ( Comic Girls ) is designing the characters for animation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in digitally and in print in English. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

First year high schooler Junta Shiraishi is a mob character who goes unnoticed even when he's standing right next to you. But his classmate, "heroine-level beauty" Kubo, always notices him and is there to tease him. Anyone can become special to someone, but it might be a little too early to call these feelings "love." Perhaps this story is still two-steps from being a romantic comedy--let's call it a sweet comedy where a background character becomes visible!

Yukimori launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2019. The manga also runs on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume on May 18.

