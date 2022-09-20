Anime Director Tomohiko Ito Starts 1st Manga

Ito pens Wonder X manga, Mekki Kuroyama draws art

Anime director Tomohiko Ito and artist Mekki Kuroyama launched a new manga titled Wonder X on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site last Friday. Ito is penning the story, while Kuroyama is drawing the art. The manga is Ito's manga debut.

The manga is set in the first half of the 90s, and centers on the adventure of a group of kids after they make contact with a mysterious being.

Ito is perhaps best known for directing the first two seasons of the Sword Art Online anime, as well as the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale anime film. Ito also directed such anime as Occult Academy , Silver Spoon , and ERASED . Most recently, he directed the 2019 anime film Hello World .

Ito began heading Aniplex 's planning and production group Script Room when it launched in 2016.

Sources: Comic Newtype, Comic Natalie