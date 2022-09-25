Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Launches New Fantasy Manga on October 21

Porter of Heroes follows former baggage carrier embarking on solo adventure

The October issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Thursday that Homura Kawamoto and Ryō Yajima will launch a new manga titled Yūsha Party no Nimotsu Mochi (Porter of Heroes or The Hero Party's Pack Mule) in the magazine's next issue on October 21. Kawamoto is penning the story, while Yajima is drawing the art. The magazine (and its official website and Twitter account) presented a preview illustration and previewed some panels from the manga in the October issue:

The manga will have a color opening page and will appear on the November issue's front cover.

The "isekai adventure/equipment-carrying fantasy" is set in a world where the evil dark lord has already been defeated. The protagonist Lidy has no combat skill, but is skilled at one overlooked yet necessary skill: carrying equipment. Lidy was more than honored to be part of the heroes' party carrying their equipment, but after the dark lord was defeated, Lidy parts with the heroes on good terms, and strikes out for adventure for the first time.

Kawamoto most recently launched a separate new manga titled cite>Bakumatsu Tobaku Barbaroi (Bakumatsu Gambling Barbaroi) in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ web manga service on May 20. Kawamoto writes the manga, while Toyotaka Haneda is drawing the art.

Before that, Kawamoto launched the Isekai no Hime to no Koi Bakuchi ni, Jinrui no Sonbо̄ ga Kakkatemasu (Humanity's Existence Depends on Love Gambling with Another World's Princess) manga with Zuzu Kamiya in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in August 2021.

Kawamoto and artist Aki Yamaguchi's new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") was canceled in June 2021 after one chapter.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film was scheduled to open in May 2021 after a COVID-19 delay, but delayed yet again to that June due to COVID-19 and the extended state of emergency in Japan. Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff inspired a new anime on Netflix that debuted on August 4.