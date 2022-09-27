Yakuza Lover's Nozomi Mino Launches New Manga on December 23

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine revealed on Saturday that Nozomi Mino will launch a new manga in the magazine's February issue on December 23. The magazine did not reveal any further details about the manga.

Mino launched the Yakuza Lover ( Koi to Dangan , seen right) manga in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine in March 2018, before moving the series to the sister magazine Cheese! in April 2019. The manga's main story ended on June 23. The manga also ran in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine under the title Koi to Dangan Special Bullet , and the manga likewise ended serialization in that magazine's August issue on July 5. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 11th compiled book volume on May 26, and will publish the 12th volume on November 25.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it published the manga's sixth volume on September 13.

The manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation that will premiere on October 27.