The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting Anime Gets English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Tsukiya 's The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ( Kumichō Musume to Sewagakari ) manga on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Katelyn Barr , Cherami Leigh , Lindsay Seidel , Dani Chambers , Luci Christian , Megan Shipman , Alejandro Saab , and Chris Niosi .

Austin Sisk is the dub 's director and lead engineer. Rawly Pickens is the mix engineer. Christopher R. Sabat is the executive producer. Brittany Lauda is the line producer and talent coordinator. Bryson Baugus and Ben Balmaceda are handling ADR prep. Madeleine Morris , Meli Grant , and Tyson Rinehart are the English script writers, with Morris also acting as supervisor. Emi Lo is handling the music adaptation.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on July 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION , True Cooking Master Boy , Cardfight!! Vanguard ) directed the anime at studios feel. and GAINA . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets , Hinamatsuri ) oversaw the series scripts, Hiromi Ogata ( Katana Maidens: Mini Toji , Magic Kaito 1412 ) designed the characters, and Takurō Iga ( Tsuki ga Kirei , Slow Loop , Magical Girl Raising Project ) composed the music. Shō Takeyaki performed the opening theme song "Mirai no Hero Tachi e." VTuber (Virtual YouTuber) Shibuya HAL performed the anime's ending theme song "Kaerimichi no Iro" (The Color of the Road Home).

Kaiten Books has licensed the manga, and it released the manga's third volume physically on August 16. The company describes the story:

Kirishima Tooru is as vicious a yakuza as they come, to the point where he's earned the nickname "the Demon of Sakuragi." To get him under control, he's suddenly given a new mission straight from the boss—to babysit his daughter!

Tsukiya launched the manga in June 2018 on the Comic Ride pixiv site, and the series later moved to Comic Elmo. Micro Magazine published the eighth volume on July 11.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)