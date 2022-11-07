One Piece Film Red Earns US$1.05 Million in Opening Weekend in Saudi Arabia

Film ranks #1 at box office in opening weekend

The One Piece Film Red anime ranked at #1 in its opening weekend at the Saudi Arabian box office, selling 61,000 tickets and earning US$1.05 million.

According to Front Row Entertainment , the film achieved the biggest opening of any Japanese anime film in the country, selling 14% tickets than Jujutsu Kaisen 0 , and 50% more than the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film. The film also became one of the highest-earning PG-12 films for opening day, earning 286% more than Sonic the Hedgehog 2 .

Front Row Entertainment also stated the film has earned more than US$400,000 combined in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan. The film has sold a total of 12.79 million tickets in Japan, and has earned a cumulative total of 17,743,631,490 yen (about US$119 million) as of October 30.

The film opened in the U.S. on Friday and earned an estimated total of US$9,475,251 in its first three days to rank #2 for the weekend.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Source: Press release