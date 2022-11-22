News
Crunchyroll Streams Natsume's Book of Friends Season 2 Anime's English Dub
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll streamed 1st season dub in July
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has begun streaming an English dub for the second television anime season inspired by Yuki Midorikawa's Natsume's Book of Friends (Natsume Yūjin-Chō) manga.
The returning cast includes:
- Adam Gibbs as Takashi Natsume
- Christopher Wehkamp as Madara
- Mike Haimoto as Atsushi
- Matthew Elkins as Satoru
- Paige Guillory as Young Takashi
- Jennifer AuBuchon as Toko
- Alexis Tipton as Reiko Natsume
Jad Saxton is the ADR director, and Morgan Lauré and Sara Ragsdale are the assistant ADR directors. Jessica Sluys wrote the scripts under Emily Neves's supervision. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep. Ian Emerson and Rickey Watkins are the lead ADR engineers with Sawyer Pfiedderer serving as the assistant ADR engineer. William Dewell is the mix engineer.
Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the first season on July 24.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)