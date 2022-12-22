Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Manga's Anime Project 'Restarts'

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga announced on Thursday that the anime project is "restarting." The site unveiled a new visual and also began streaming a teaser trailer, which features scenes from the previous anime set to a piano rendition of the anime's ending theme song "Tiny Light" by Akari Kitō .

The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014. Square Enix shipped the manga's 18th compiled book volume on August 26. Yen Press released the 16th volume on October 4.