Way of the Househusband Anime Streams Video for In-Anime Work 'Crimecatch Policure'

Netflix began streaming a video on Saturday for the second season of the anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga. The video is a fake anime opening for the in-franchise anime "Crimecatch Policure." The protagonist Tatsu's wife Miku is a fan of the show.

In the above video, The Way of the Househusband director Chiaki Kon herself sings the song. The credits shown in the video are real. The video also credits Toei Animation at the end for "unofficial cooperation" ( Toei Animation produces the Precure franchise that the above video is parodying, down to the timeslot the anime airs in at 8:30 a.m. JST).

The Way of the Househusband anime's second season will premiere on Netflix on January 1, and will feature a returning staff and cast.

The first part of the anime debuted globally on Netflix in April 2021 with five episodes. The second part debuted globally on Netflix in October 2021.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha will publish the 11th volume on January 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it will release the ninth volume on February 21.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020. A six-part epilogue special premiered on May 27. A live-action film adaptation then opened in Japan on June 3.