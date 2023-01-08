Argonavis Band Project's New Anime Film Posts 2nd Teaser

The official YouTube channel for Bushiroad 's boy-band project "from Argonavis " (formerly Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) began streaming its second teaser on Sunday for Gekijō-ban Argonavis Axia ( Argonavis the Movie: Axia), the brand-new anime film for Argonavis , Gyroaxia, and other musical acts. The teaser previews the film's insert song "Ragnarök" by the in-story band Syana.

The film will open on March 24 after several delays. The film was previously scheduled to open on November 4 last year, which was already a delay since the film was previously slated for summer 2022.

The new film shines the spotlight on Gyroaxia, the five-member band hailing from Sapporo. The members had decided to move to Tokyo, but in-band bickering has since stymied them. On top of that, rumors of their breakup have spread like wildfire online, and the members find themselves going their separate ways. Meanwhile, vocalist Nayuta Asahi reminisces about his childhood with his father Kōga Iryū (before Kōga Iryū abandoned his family), and tries to figure out why he has not given up on his band dreams.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The Argonavis from BanG Dream! television anime premiered in April 2020 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan. The story followed both the Argonavis and Gyroaxia bands.

The television anime's Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato compilation film then opened in November 2021 with some new footage. Kishō Taniyama plays Kōga Iryū, the father of Gyroaxia member Nayuta Asahi and the vocalist of Syana, the first Japanese band to be a worldwide success. Iryū appeared in the story's manga and made his anime debut in the compilation film. The voice actors rerecorded their lines for the compilation movie, and Argonavis performed the theme song.

Bushiroad and DeNA launched their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone rhythm adventure game on iOS and Android devices in January 2021.

Bushiroad established a wholly-owned subsidiary for the Argonavis from BanG Dream! project last year, and renamed the project "from Argonavis ."